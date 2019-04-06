Listen Live Sports

Antetokounmpo to miss Nets game with calf injury

April 6, 2019 4:02 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of an injured left calf.

The Bucks have clinched the best record in the NBA and the top seeding in the Eastern Conference. Coach Mike Budenholzer says Antetokounmpo experienced soreness in his calf following a 128-122 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Nets are battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. With three games remaining, they enter Saturday in the No. 7 position. They are a half game ahead of eighth-place Detroit and one game ahead of ninth-place Miami.

