AP College Basketball Player of the Year

April 5, 2019 1:28 pm
 
2019 — Zion Williamson, Duke

2018 — Jalen Brunson, Villanova

2017 — Frank Mason III, Kansas

2016 — Denzel Valentine, Michigan State

2015 — Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

2014 — Doug McDermott, Creighton

2013 — Trey Burke, Michigan

2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky

2011 — Jimmer Fredette, BYU

2010 — Evan Turner, Ohio State

2009 — Blake Griffin, Oklahoma

2008 — Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina

2007 — Kevin Durant, Texas

2006 — J.J. Redick, Duke

2005 — Andrew Bogut, Utah

2004 — Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph’s

2003 — David West, Xavier

2002 — Jason Williams, Duke

2001 — Shane Battier, Duke

2000 — Kenyon Martin, Cincinnati

1999 — Elton Brand, Duke

1998 — Antawn Jamison, North Carolina

1997 — Tim Duncan, Wake Forest

1996 — Marcus Camby, UMass

1995 — Joe Smith, Maryland

1994 — Glenn Robinson, Purdue

1993 — Calbert Cheaney, Indiana

1992 — Christian Laettner, Duke

1991 — Shaquille O’Neal, LSU

1990 — Lionel Simmons, La Salle

1989 — Sean Elliott, Arizona

1988 — Hersey Hawkins, Bradley

1987 — David Robinson, Navy

1986 — Walter Berry, St. John’s

1985 — Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1984 — Michael Jordan, North Carolina

1983 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia

1982 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia

1981 — Ralph Sampson, Virginia

1980 — Mark Aguirre, DePaul

1979 — Larry Bird, Indiana State

1978 — Butch Lee, Marquette

1977 — Marques Johnson, UCLA

1976 — Scott May, Indiana

1975 — David Thompson, N.C. State

1974 — David Thompson, N.C. State

1973 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1972 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1971 — Austin Carr, Notre Dame

1970 — Pete Maravich, LSU

1969 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1968 — Elvin Hayes, Houston

1967 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1966 — Cazzie Russell, Michigan

1965 — Bill Bradley, Princeton

1964 — Gary Bradds, Ohio State

1963 — Art Heyman, Duke

1962 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1961 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

