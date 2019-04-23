AP/CP survey: NHL players dislike delay of game rule

The Associated Press and The Canadian Press surveyed an NHL Players’ Association representative or alternate representative from all 31 teams on several questions related to the state of the game. While the players polled love 3-on-3 overtime, results were mixed when it came to which rules they don’t like.

Q: Do you like 3-on-3 overtime?

—Yes: 30 players (97

—No: 1 player (3

Q: What is the worst rule in hockey?

—Delay of game: 5 players (16

—Goalie interference: 3 players (10

—Offside reviews: 3 players (10

—Other: 9 players (29

—No answer: 11 players (35

