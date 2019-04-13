Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

April 13, 2019 4:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes boys playing soccer in the historic Kasbah of Algiers, Algeria; a horse-drawn carriage traveling next to a highway in Frankfurt, Germany; and waves crashing against a line of trees in Minnesota.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 6-12, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

