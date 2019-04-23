Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Cavs to interview Blazers assistants to be coach

April 23, 2019 5:55 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ coaching search will venture into the Pacific Northwest.

Cleveland plans to interview Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool for its coaching job, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Cavs have received permission to speak with Tibbetts and Vanterpool, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The Cavs are being sensitive to Portland’s playoff run and have not yet scheduled their interviews with Tibbetts or Vanterpool, who are considered rising coaching stars. The Trail Blazers host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night in Game 5 leading the series 3-1.

ESPN.com first reported the Cavs’ interest.

Cleveland is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Larry Drew following a 19-63 season. Drew took over in October when Tyronn Lue was fired and guided the Cavs through a challenging season made tougher by injuries.

The Cavs, who have previously interviewed Miami assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, are being deliberate in their search and have not established a time frame to make a hire. They are considering NBA assistants as well as college coaches.

The 41-year-old Tibbetts has Cleveland connections, working as an assistant on Byron Scott’s staff from 2011-13. He’s in his sixth season with the Blazers.

The 46-year-old Vanterpool has been with Portland since 2012. He’s been linked to the opening in Phoenix as well.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

