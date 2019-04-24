Listen Live Sports

AP source: Gio González, Brewers agree to 1-year, $2M deal

April 24, 2019 1:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Gio González and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the 33-year-old left-hander $2 million.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.

González was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 31. He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

He can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses bases on a system of two points for each pitching appearance of three or more innings and one for each of less than three innings. He would get $333,333 each for 25, 30, 35 and 40 points, and $333,334 apiece for 45 and 50.

González was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Under the terms of his deal with New York, he exercised his right Saturday to ask the Yankees to put him on the big league roster or release him within 48 hours, and New York released him on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

