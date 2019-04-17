Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: New coaches facing toughest challenges

April 17, 2019 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Not all new coaches face the same challenges in college football.

Who has the toughest task ahead of him in 2019? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about which first-year coaches have their work cut out for them. Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, Kansas’ Les Miles and Maryland’s Mike Locksley are candidates for new coach looking at the most difficult rebuilds.

Also, which new Group of Five coach could become a fast-rising star. And after a season in which three Heisman Trophy finalists were first-year starting quarterbacks, could Ohio State’s Justin Fields or Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson be next to breakout?

Plus, some Tiger Woods talk following his victory at The Masters.

Advertisement

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.