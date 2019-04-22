Appeals court nixes condo’s coed swimming restrictions

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a New Jersey condominium association violated women’s rights in setting separate swimming hours for male and female residents.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the schedule adopted by A Country Place’s condominium association was “plainly unequal in its allotment of favorable swimming times.”

The Lakewood condominium restricts swimming by gender at certain times in accord with Jewish law that prohibits men and women from bathing together.

The association said men and women had roughly the same amount of hours, but the court said women working regular-hours jobs had little access during the week “and the schedule appears to reflect particular assumptions about the roles of men and women.”

Advertisement

A condominium association attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.