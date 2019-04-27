Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

April 27, 2019
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 1 0 0 1.000 35 19
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 51
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 48 41
Atlantic City 0 1 0 .000 41 48
Columbus 0 1 0 .000 19 35
Washington 0 1 0 .000 51 59
Friday’s Game

Baltimore 59, Washington 51

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 48, Atlantic City 41

Albany 35, Columbus 19

Friday, May 3

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Columbus at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

