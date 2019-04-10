Listen Live Sports

Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort declares for NBA draft

April 10, 2019 8:07 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State freshman guard Luguentz Dort has declared for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

Dort announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

A Montreal native, Dort averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game during his lone season in the desert.

Dort set an Arizona State freshman record for an opener with 28 points and dominated at times during the nonconference season. He had a little more trouble finishing at the rim in Pac-12 play, but was a second-team All-Pac-12 player.

The 6-foot-5 guard is a super on-the-ball defender and has been projected to go late in the first round or early in the second round of the NBA draft.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

