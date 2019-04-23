Arizona tops Pirates 12-4; Bucs’ Burdi exits with arm injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, a chilling low point for Pittsburgh in a 12-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Burdi, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, had already given up five runs in a third of an inning when he fired a 96 mph fastball to Jarrod Dyson. The 26-year-old Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing the pitch then crumpled to the ground. Surrounded by teammates, a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle, Burdi sobbed on the mound before standing and walking off holding his arm. The team said he was dealing with pain in his biceps and right elbow.

The scene came after the Diamondbacks had already put the finishing touches on a massive rally that turned a three-run deficit into their major league leading ninth comeback win of the season.

David Peralta hit a bases-clearing triple off Kyle Crick (0-1) in the seventh and Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer off Burdi two batters later. Eduardo Escobar hit his third home run of the season and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Advertisement

Arizona starter Zack Godley only lasted four-plus innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with four walks and two strikeouts. Matt Andriese (3-1) picked up the win in relief.

YANKEES 4, ANGELS 3, 14 INNINGS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gio Urshela singled home Gleyber Torres in the 14th with his second extra-inning RBI of the night, and New York blew a 12th-inning lead before rallying for its fourth consecutive win.

Torres reached base on catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s throwing error after striking out leading off the 14th, and he advanced on a wild pitch by Luke Bard (0-1) and stole third before he was driven home by Urshela. The journeyman infielder produced his first multi-RBI game since last May.

Jonathan Holder (1-0) pitched the final two innings for the injury-plagued Yankees, who have still won six of seven.

After Zack Cozart injured his face diving back to second base in the 12th, the Angels were forced to make a series of substitutions that ended with outfielder Peter Bourjos playing second base — and playing it well — for the first time in his pro career.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped stop a season-high four-game skid with a win over Kansas City.

Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller (2-2). It’s the ninth time this season the Royals have lost after holding a lead in the sixth inning or beyond.

Pitching while appealing a five-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fracas with the Chicago White Sox last week, Keller allowed five runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit solo homers for the Royals, who have lost four straight.

Wilmer Font (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to get the win. Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his first career save.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by pitching six fine innings, and Jeff McNeil homered as New York dealt the Phillies their fourth loss in five games.

Slugger Bryce Harper struck out twice and was ejected Mark Carlson four batters after being called out on strikes.

Matz (2-1) allowed one run and three hits.

The Phillies Jake Arrieta (3-2) got chased in the seventh.

Pete Alonso hit an RBI double in a two-run third and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. McNeil hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago beat bumbling Baltimore.

McCann’s three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu’s shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott.

Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Catcher Jesús Sucre pitched the ninth for Baltimore. The Orioles’ runs came on an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the fifth and solo homer by Pedro Severino in the ninth.

CARDINALS 13, BREWERS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler had a four-hit game with his first home run this season and four RBIs to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third straight.

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San Diego.

Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.

Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four runs and three hits — all homers — in six innings. He struck out 10.

Adrian Houser (0-1) lost in his season debut and first big league start, giving up five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.

ROCKIES 7, NATIONALS 5

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking homer for his 1,000th career hit and Colorado rallied to beat Washington.

Arenado also doubled twice and drove in two to help the Rockies win for the seventh time in eight games. He is the ninth Rockies player to reach 1,000 hits, getting there with a solo shot off Wander Suero (1-2) in the seventh to make it 6-5.

Mark Reynolds and pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia also homered for Colorado, and Trevor Story singled twice and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Brian Dozier had a three-run home run for the Nationals, who could not hold two- and three-run leads.

Wade Davis got three outs for his second save. Seunghwan Oh (1-0) worked a hitless seventh.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco had four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs to lead Minnesota over Houston for its fourth straight win.

Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz had RBI singles around Polanco’s two-run single in a four-run sixth as the Twins built a 7-1 lead. Polanco homered in the eighth.

C.J. Cron put Minnesota ahead with a two-run double in the first, and Jason Castro led off the second with a home run.

Jake Odorizzi (2-2) won his second straight, allowing two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Houston has lost four of five since a 10-game winning streak. Brad Peacock (2-1) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

Carlos Correa had a three-run homer in the seventh for the Astros.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in three to back Chris Bassitt’s winning season debut, and Oakland ended a three-game skid with a win over Texas.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus left in the seventh inning as a precaution after being hit by a pitch in the first and bruising his right hand.

Bassitt (1-0) struck out seven and walked four over five innings, allowing two hits. He has won his last three decisions dating to last season.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 907th career appearance, moving past Cy Young for 24th on baseball’s career list.

The Rangers couldn’t capitalize on their chances for Mike Minor (2-2), who gave up four runs and four hits, struck out four and walked three in six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.