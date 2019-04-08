Listen Live Sports

Arkansas fetes Musselman, has high hopes for hoops program

April 8, 2019 4:48 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has given a rousing welcome to Eric Musselman, welcoming its new men’s basketball coach with a pep rally at Bud Walton Arena.

Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced Musselman’s hiring Sunday on Twitter and was on hand Monday to welcome Musselman, his wife and three children.

The 54-year-old Musselman led Nevada to three NCAA Tournaments in four years after a nine-year absence. The Wolf Pack reached the Sweet 16 in 2018, but lost in the first round to Florida this year.

Musselman coached the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the NBA and had stints in the CBA and D-League, along with assistant jobs in the NBA and college.

Musselman replaces Mike Anderson, who went 169-102 and made five postseason tournaments in eight seasons, including three NCAA Tournament berths. Arkansas went 18-16 this past season, ending with a loss to Indiana in the second round of the NIT Tournament.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

