The Associated Press
 
Arsenal loses 1-0 at Everton, leaving 4th place vulnerable

April 7, 2019 11:44 am
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal missed a chance to strengthen its chances of Champions League qualification when it lost 1-0 at Everton on Sunday.

At 36 years and 233 days, Phil Jagielka became the oldest scorer in the Premier League this season when he netted from close range in the 10th minute at Goodison Park.

The center back was a late replacement for the ill Michael Keane to make only his fourth appearance of the season. It was Jagielka’s first goal in almost two years.

A first league defeat in two months for Arsenal leaves fourth-place vulnerable to Chelsea, with the London clubs level on points with six games remaining. Chelsea hosts West Ham on Monday.

Tottenham is a point ahead of Arsenal in third place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

