Astros 10, Mariners 6

April 13, 2019 1:44 am
 
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 5 2 2 2 M.Smith cf 5 2 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 4 Haniger rf 5 2 2 0
Brntley lf 4 1 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 2 3
Correa ss 3 1 2 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 5 1 3 4 Bruce dh 3 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 1
R.Chrns c 5 1 1 0 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 5 1 2 0 T.Mrphy c 4 1 1 1
Mrsnick cf 5 1 2 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 42 10 16 10 Totals 37 6 9 5
Houston 002 004 040—10
Seattle 120 000 201— 6

E_Peacock (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gurriel (6), R.Chirinos (5), Reddick (1), Marisnick (2), Haniger (7). HR_Springer (4), Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), T.Murphy (1). SB_M.Smith (6), D.Gordon (7). CS_Gurriel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley 4 6 3 3 1 2
Peacock W,2-0 3 1-3 1 2 1 1 7
Devenski 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Osuna S,5-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
LeBlanc 4 2-3 8 2 2 1 5
Armstrong L,0-1 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2
Alaniz 2 4 4 4 2 2
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:22. A_30,969 (47,943).

