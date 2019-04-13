Astros 10, Mariners 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.321
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.341
|Gurriel 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|White 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Marisnick cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Totals
|42
|10
|16
|10
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.358
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.340
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|3
|11
|Houston
|002
|004
|040—10
|16
|1
|Seattle
|120
|000
|201—
|6
|9
|0
E_Peacock (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gurriel (6), Chirinos (5), Reddick (1), Marisnick (2), Haniger (7). HR_Springer (4), off LeBlanc; Altuve (6), off Armstrong; Gurriel (1), off Alaniz; Murphy (1), off Devenski. RBIs_Springer 2 (12), Altuve 4 (12), Gurriel 4 (7), Santana 3 (22), Beckham (12), Murphy (1). SB_Smith (6), Gordon (7). CS_Gurriel (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Springer, White 2, Reddick); Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Healy 2). RISP_Houston 6 for 11; Seattle 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Santana.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|82
|3.45
|Peacock, W, 2-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|45
|4.20
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|3.38
|Osuna, S, 5-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.42
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|4
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|4.50
|Armstrong, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|24
|27.00
|Alaniz
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|34
|18.00
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.11
Inherited runners-scored_Osuna 2-0. WP_Peacock.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:22. A_30,969 (47,943).
