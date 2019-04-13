Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Mariners 6

April 13, 2019 1:45 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 5 2 2 2 0 2 .281
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 4 0 0 .321
Brantley lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .283
Correa ss 3 1 2 0 2 1 .341
Gurriel 3b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .306
White 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Chirinos c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Reddick rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .316
Marisnick cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .391
Totals 42 10 16 10 3 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .255
Haniger rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .279
Santana lf 4 0 2 3 1 1 .358
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Beckham ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .340
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .357
Totals 37 6 9 5 3 11
Houston 002 004 040—10 16 1
Seattle 120 000 201— 6 9 0

E_Peacock (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gurriel (6), Chirinos (5), Reddick (1), Marisnick (2), Haniger (7). HR_Springer (4), off LeBlanc; Altuve (6), off Armstrong; Gurriel (1), off Alaniz; Murphy (1), off Devenski. RBIs_Springer 2 (12), Altuve 4 (12), Gurriel 4 (7), Santana 3 (22), Beckham (12), Murphy (1). SB_Smith (6), Gordon (7). CS_Gurriel (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Springer, White 2, Reddick); Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Healy 2). RISP_Houston 6 for 11; Seattle 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Santana.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 4 6 3 3 1 2 82 3.45
Peacock, W, 2-0 3 1-3 1 2 1 1 7 45 4.20
Devenski 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 29 3.38
Osuna, S, 5-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.42
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 4 2-3 8 2 2 1 5 92 4.50
Armstrong, L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 24 27.00
Alaniz 2 4 4 4 2 2 34 18.00
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.11

Inherited runners-scored_Osuna 2-0. WP_Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:22. A_30,969 (47,943).

