Astros 10, Twins 4

Minnesota Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Garver c 4 1 1 0 Sprnger cf 3 2 2 2 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 3 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 3 Brntley lf 5 0 1 1 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 0 Reddick rf 4 2 2 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 1 White dh 2 2 2 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick pr-dh 1 2 0 1 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 34 10 12 10

Minnesota 300 000 100— 4 Houston 001 030 24x—10

E_Duffey (1), J.Polanco (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 6. 2B_Schoop 2 (7), Springer (5), Correa (8), Reddick (2). HR_E.Rosario (10), Altuve (9). SB_Buxton (5). SF_Bregman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Pineda 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 4 Harper 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hildenberger L,2-1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Mejia 0 1 0 0 0 0 Duffey 1 1-3 2 4 0 1 2 Houston Miley 6 3 3 3 1 7 Rondon W,2-0 BS,1 1 3 1 1 0 1 Pressly H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0

A.Mejia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_29,409 (41,168).

