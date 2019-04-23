Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Twins 4

April 23, 2019 11:27 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .405
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .372
Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .298
Rosario lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .274
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .282
Kepler rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Totals 33 4 6 4 1 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .286
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .289
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .315
Brantley lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .303
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .262
Reddick rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .373
White dh 2 2 2 0 1 0 .297
1-Marisnick pr-dh 1 2 0 1 0 0 .306
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .115
Totals 34 10 12 10 5 6
Minnesota 300 000 100— 4 6 2
Houston 001 030 24x—10 12 0

1-ran for White in the 7th.

E_Polanco (3), Duffey (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 6. 2B_Schoop 2 (7), Springer (5), Correa (8), Reddick (2). HR_Rosario (10), off Miley; Altuve (9), off Duffey. RBIs_Rosario 3 (23), Kepler (10), Springer 2 (20), Altuve 3 (20), Bregman 3 (12), Brantley (16), Marisnick (3). SB_Buxton (5). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Garver 3); Houston 3 (Bregman, Correa, Reddick). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Houston 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Gurriel, Stassi, Correa. GIDP_Altuve, Reddick.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 4 86 5.62
Harper 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.70
Hildenberger, L, 2-1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 21 2.16
Mejia 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 7.20
Duffey 1 1-3 2 4 0 1 2 37 1.69
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 6 3 3 3 1 7 87 3.58
Rondon, W, 2-0, BS, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 15 2.08
Pressly, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Mejia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 1-0, Mejia 2-1, Duffey 2-0. PB_Garver (2).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_29,409 (41,168).

