Astros 10, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.405
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.372
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.286
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.289
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.315
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Reddick rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.373
|White dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|5
|6
|Minnesota
|300
|000
|100—
|4
|6
|2
|Houston
|001
|030
|24x—10
|12
|0
1-ran for White in the 7th.
E_Polanco (3), Duffey (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 6. 2B_Schoop 2 (7), Springer (5), Correa (8), Reddick (2). HR_Rosario (10), off Miley; Altuve (9), off Duffey. RBIs_Rosario 3 (23), Kepler (10), Springer 2 (20), Altuve 3 (20), Bregman 3 (12), Brantley (16), Marisnick (3). SB_Buxton (5). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Garver 3); Houston 3 (Bregman, Correa, Reddick). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Houston 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Gurriel, Stassi, Correa. GIDP_Altuve, Reddick.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|86
|5.62
|Harper
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.70
|Hildenberger, L, 2-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|2.16
|Mejia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.20
|Duffey
|1
|1-3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|37
|1.69
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|7
|87
|3.58
|Rondon, W, 2-0, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Pressly, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Mejia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harper 1-0, Mejia 2-1, Duffey 2-0. PB_Garver (2).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:04. A_29,409 (41,168).
