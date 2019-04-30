Astros 11, Twins 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 2 2 2 1 2 .274 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 White 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 1 1 2 .271 Brantley lf 5 2 3 0 1 0 .331 Correa ss 3 0 2 3 1 0 .298 1-Kemp pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .179 Reddick dh 5 0 3 1 0 0 .352 Diaz 1b-2b-ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .205 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .271 Marisnick cf 4 2 1 2 0 2 .267 Totals 42 11 15 10 5 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .278 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .320 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295 a-Cave ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .176 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 29 0 3 0 5 12

Houston 001 024 040—11 15 0 Minnesota 000 000 000— 0 3 2

a-struck out for Cruz in the 8th.

1-ran for Correa in the 8th.

E_Polanco (4), Cron (2). LOB_Houston 12, Minnesota 7. 2B_Springer (7), Altuve (3), Brantley (7), Correa (9), Kepler (5). HR_Springer (9), off Pineda; Marisnick (2), off Pineda; Bregman (5), off Magill. RBIs_Springer 2 (24), Bregman (14), Correa 3 (18), Reddick (7), Diaz (9), Marisnick 2 (5). SB_Marisnick (1). SF_Correa, Diaz.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Bregman, Diaz 2, Marisnick 3, Kemp); Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Rosario, Cave 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 15; Minnesota 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Diaz).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 2-4 7 1 0 0 3 11 104 3.95 James 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 7.36 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.27 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 2-2 5 9 5 5 1 2 98 6.21 Magill 2 3 2 2 0 3 37 6.75 Mejia 1-3 1 4 3 3 1 27 8.74 Harper 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.31 Romero 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 7.50

Pineda pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 3-3. HBP_Pineda (Marisnick). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_12,181 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.