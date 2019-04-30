Astros 11, Twins 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.274
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.271
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.298
|1-Kemp pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Reddick dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.352
|Diaz 1b-2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Marisnick cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|10
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.320
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|a-Cave ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Adrianza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.176
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|5
|12
|Houston
|001
|024
|040—11
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|2
a-struck out for Cruz in the 8th.
1-ran for Correa in the 8th.
E_Polanco (4), Cron (2). LOB_Houston 12, Minnesota 7. 2B_Springer (7), Altuve (3), Brantley (7), Correa (9), Kepler (5). HR_Springer (9), off Pineda; Marisnick (2), off Pineda; Bregman (5), off Magill. RBIs_Springer 2 (24), Bregman (14), Correa 3 (18), Reddick (7), Diaz (9), Marisnick 2 (5). SB_Marisnick (1). SF_Correa, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Bregman, Diaz 2, Marisnick 3, Kemp); Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Rosario, Cave 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 15; Minnesota 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Diaz).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 2-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|104
|3.95
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|7.36
|Devenski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.27
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|98
|6.21
|Magill
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|37
|6.75
|Mejia
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|27
|8.74
|Harper
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.31
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|7.50
Pineda pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harper 3-3. HBP_Pineda (Marisnick). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:18. A_12,181 (38,649).
