Astros 2, Rangers 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .118 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313 Correa ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .429 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273 White dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273 a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364 Totals 33 2 8 2 4 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .375 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Totals 28 1 2 1 0 7

Houston 100 001 000—2 8 0 Texas 001 000 000—1 2 0

a-grounded out for White in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8. 2B_Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Chirinos (2). HR_Springer (2), off Smyly; Guzman (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer (4), Chirinos (1), Guzman (1). CS_Marisnick (2), Odor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; .

Advertisement

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, W, 1-0 6 2-3 2 1 1 0 5 86 1.35 Pressly, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Osuna, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 3 4 1 1 2 2 73 3.00 Sampson, L, 0-1 6 4 1 1 2 3 70 1.50

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:39. A_18,056 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.