Astros 2, Rangers 1

April 1, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .118
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313
Correa ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .429
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
White dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273
a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Totals 33 2 8 2 4 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .375
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .200
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Totals 28 1 2 1 0 7
Houston 100 001 000—2 8 0
Texas 001 000 000—1 2 0

a-grounded out for White in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8. 2B_Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Chirinos (2). HR_Springer (2), off Smyly; Guzman (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer (4), Chirinos (1), Guzman (1). CS_Marisnick (2), Odor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; .

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, W, 1-0 6 2-3 2 1 1 0 5 86 1.35
Pressly, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Osuna, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 3 4 1 1 2 2 73 3.00
Sampson, L, 0-1 6 4 1 1 2 3 70 1.50

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:39. A_18,056 (49,115).

