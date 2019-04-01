Astros 2, Rangers 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.118
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|a-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|4
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.375
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Houston
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
a-grounded out for White in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 8. 2B_Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Chirinos (2). HR_Springer (2), off Smyly; Guzman (1), off Peacock. RBIs_Springer (4), Chirinos (1), Guzman (1). CS_Marisnick (2), Odor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; .
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|86
|1.35
|Pressly, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|73
|3.00
|Sampson, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|70
|1.50
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:39. A_18,056 (49,115).
