Astros 2, Rangers 1

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 5 1 1 1 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 White dh 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 1 2 1

Houston 100 001 000—2 Texas 001 000 000—1

LOB_Houston 8. 2B_Correa (1), Gurriel (2), R.Chirinos (2). HR_Springer (2), Guzman (1). CS_Marisnick (2), Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Peacock W,1-0 6 2-3 2 1 1 0 5 Pressly H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Texas Smyly 3 4 1 1 2 2 Sampson L,0-1 6 4 1 1 2 3

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:39. A_18,056 (49,115).

