Astros 2, Rangers 1

April 1, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 1 1 Choo dh 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 3 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1
White dh 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0
T.Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 1 2 1
Houston 100 001 000—2
Texas 001 000 000—1

LOB_Houston 8. 2B_Correa (1), Gurriel (2), R.Chirinos (2). HR_Springer (2), Guzman (1). CS_Marisnick (2), Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock W,1-0 6 2-3 2 1 1 0 5
Pressly H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Smyly 3 4 1 1 2 2
Sampson L,0-1 6 4 1 1 2 3

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:39. A_18,056 (49,115).

