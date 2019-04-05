Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 3, Athletics 2

April 5, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .185
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Morales 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .235
1-Canha pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .325
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Laureano cf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .263
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .258
Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .259
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .333
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Kemp dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .133
Totals 32 3 9 3 4 9
Oakland 000 100 001—2 7 0
Houston 001 100 10x—3 9 0

a-grounded out for Hundley in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano 2 (5), Altuve (2), Bregman (2), Correa (2). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis 3); Houston 3 (Brantley, Correa, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Semien, Profar, Piscotty, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Morales).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 1-1 5 7 2 2 3 5 92 2.45
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Wendelken 1 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.57
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 8.44
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, W, 1-1 6 3 1 1 3 4 94 2.45
Rondon, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Pressly, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Osuna, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.