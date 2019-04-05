Astros 3, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .185 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Morales 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .235 1-Canha pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .325 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Laureano cf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .263 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158 a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .258 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .259 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .333 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Kemp dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .133 Totals 32 3 9 3 4 9

Oakland 000 100 001—2 7 0 Houston 001 100 10x—3 9 0

a-grounded out for Hundley in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano 2 (5), Altuve (2), Bregman (2), Correa (2). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis 3); Houston 3 (Brantley, Correa, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Semien, Profar, Piscotty, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Morales).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 1-1 5 7 2 2 3 5 92 2.45 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Wendelken 1 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.57 Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 8.44 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, W, 1-1 6 3 1 1 3 4 94 2.45 Rondon, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Pressly, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Osuna, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.