Astros 3, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|1-Canha pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Kemp dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Oakland
|000
|100
|001—2
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|10x—3
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Hundley in the 9th.
1-ran for Morales in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano 2 (5), Altuve (2), Bregman (2), Correa (2). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis 3); Houston 3 (Brantley, Correa, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Semien, Profar, Piscotty, Springer. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Morales).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 1-1
|5
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|92
|2.45
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Wendelken
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|2.57
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|8.44
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, W, 1-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|94
|2.45
|Rondon, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Pressly, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.00
WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).
