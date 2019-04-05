Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 3, Athletics 2

April 5, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Morales 1b 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 1
Canha pr 0 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 0 4 2 T.Kemp dh 3 1 1 0
Hundley c 3 0 0 0
Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 3 9 3
Oakland 000 100 001—2
Houston 001 100 10x—3

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,1-1 5 7 2 2 3 5
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken 1 2 1 1 0 3
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
McHugh W,1-1 6 3 1 1 3 4
Rondon H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Osuna S,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.