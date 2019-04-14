Astros 3, Mariners 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Brantley dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Chirinos c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .265 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .346 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .338 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179 Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .424 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .339 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .339 Totals 31 1 4 1 0 13

Houston 002 010 000—3 6 0 Seattle 000 100 000—1 4 0

LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Gurriel (7), Beckham (6). HR_Chirinos (2), off Hernandez; Altuve (7), off Hernandez; Haniger (4), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (13), Brantley (9), Chirinos (5), Haniger (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Correa); Seattle 2 (Narvaez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Marisnick.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 2-0 6 2 1 1 0 11 105 3.52 Harris, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 0.00 Pressly, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Osuna, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.23 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 1-1 6 6 3 3 1 5 93 4.38 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Sadzeck 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.00

HBP_Hernandez (Springer). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_30,533 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.