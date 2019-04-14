Astros 3, Mariners 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.424
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|13
|Houston
|002
|010
|000—3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Gurriel (7), Beckham (6). HR_Chirinos (2), off Hernandez; Altuve (7), off Hernandez; Haniger (4), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (13), Brantley (9), Chirinos (5), Haniger (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Correa); Seattle 2 (Narvaez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Marisnick.
DP_Seattle 1 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 2-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|105
|3.52
|Harris, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Pressly, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.23
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 1-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|93
|4.38
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Sadzeck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
HBP_Hernandez (Springer). WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:46. A_30,533 (47,943).
