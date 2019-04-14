Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 3, Mariners 1

April 14, 2019 12:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Brantley dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Chirinos c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .265
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .346
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .338
Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179
Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .424
Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .339
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .339
Totals 31 1 4 1 0 13
Houston 002 010 000—3 6 0
Seattle 000 100 000—1 4 0

LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Gurriel (7), Beckham (6). HR_Chirinos (2), off Hernandez; Altuve (7), off Hernandez; Haniger (4), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (13), Brantley (9), Chirinos (5), Haniger (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Correa); Seattle 2 (Narvaez 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Marisnick.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 2-0 6 2 1 1 0 11 105 3.52
Harris, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Pressly, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Osuna, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.23
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 1-1 6 6 3 3 1 5 93 4.38
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Sadzeck 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.00

HBP_Hernandez (Springer). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_30,533 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.