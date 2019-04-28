Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Indians 1

April 28, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 1 0
L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1 Brntley dh 4 1 1 0
Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
C.Gnzal dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 2 1 1 3
Naquin ph 1 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 1 0
Bauers lf 4 0 2 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
Cleveland 000 100 000—1
Houston 000 000 40x—4

LOB_Cleveland 9, Houston 6. 2B_Naquin (5), Gurriel (9). HR_C.Santana (2), R.Chirinos (3). SB_Luplow (1). S_T.Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,2-3 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 8
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 0
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Miley 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 3
Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:48. A_31,025 (41,168).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.