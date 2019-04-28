Astros 4, Indians 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .188 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .300 Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Gonzalez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207 a-Naquin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Bauers lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .238 Totals 35 1 8 1 2 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Brantley dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .312 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .341 Chirinos c 2 1 1 3 1 1 .286 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Totals 29 4 6 4 4 8

Cleveland 000 100 000—1 8 0 Houston 000 000 40x—4 6 0

a-doubled for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Houston 6. 2B_Naquin (5), Gurriel (9). HR_Santana (2), off Miley; Chirinos (3), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana (14), Gurriel (9), Chirinos 3 (12). SB_Luplow (1). S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Santana 2, Perez); Houston 3 (Altuve 2, Reddick). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Springer.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, L, 2-3 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 8 92 5.86 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 6.55 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 3 106 3.24 Devenski 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.60 Valdez, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.24 Pressly, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Olson 2-0, Devenski 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:48. A_31,025 (41,168).

