Astros 4, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.286
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|4
|8
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|40x—4
|6
|0
a-doubled for Perez in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 9, Houston 6. 2B_Naquin (5), Gurriel (9). HR_Santana (2), off Miley; Chirinos (3), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana (14), Gurriel (9), Chirinos 3 (12). SB_Luplow (1). S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Santana 2, Perez); Houston 3 (Altuve 2, Reddick). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Springer.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 2-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|92
|5.86
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|6.55
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|106
|3.24
|Devenski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.60
|Valdez, W, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.24
|Pressly, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Olson 2-0, Devenski 1-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:48. A_31,025 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.