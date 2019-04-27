Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Indians 3, 10 innings,

April 27, 2019 7:29 pm
 
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
C.Gnzal lf 4 0 2 0 Bregman dh 3 1 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 2 2 2
Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1
Lindor ph 0 0 0 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
R.Perez c 1 0 1 0 T.Kemp ph 1 1 1 1
M.Frman ss 3 0 1 1
Totals 35 3 8 2 Totals 32 4 5 4
Cleveland 000 100 200 0—3
Houston 010 002 000 1—4

DP_Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 5. 2B_Plawecki (3), A.Diaz (1). HR_Correa (6), T.Kemp (2). SB_Naquin (3), Springer (3). SF_Lindor (1). S_M.Freeman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber 6 3 3 3 4 9
Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Peacock 6 4 1 1 1 7
Harris H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Pressly BS,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:12. A_38,667 (41,168).

