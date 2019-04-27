Astros 4, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Lindor ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Bregman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.354
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|12
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|200
|0—3
|8
|0
|Houston
|010
|002
|000
|1—4
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-out on sacrifice fly for Plawecki in the 7th. b-homered for Stassi in the 10th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 5. 2B_Plawecki (3), Diaz (1). HR_Correa (6), off Bieber; Kemp (2), off Cimber. RBIs_Freeman (2), Lindor (6), Correa 2 (15), Diaz (8), Kemp (3). SB_Naquin (3), Springer (3). SF_Lindor. S_Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Ramirez, Freeman); Houston 3 (Springer 2, Altuve). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|9
|106
|3.68
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.50
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.52
|Clippard
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Cimber, L, 2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.63
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|91
|3.67
|Harris, H, 2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|1.93
|Pressly, BS, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Osuna, W, 2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.73
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0, Clippard 1-0, Pressly 2-2. WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:12. A_38,667 (41,168).
