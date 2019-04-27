Astros 4, Indians 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .173 Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222 a-Lindor ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .259 Perez c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Freeman ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .214 Totals 35 3 8 2 1 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Bregman dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .291 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Correa ss 4 2 2 2 0 2 .277 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .354 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .229 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103 b-Kemp ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .167 Totals 32 4 5 4 4 12

Cleveland 000 100 200 0—3 8 0 Houston 010 002 000 1—4 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-out on sacrifice fly for Plawecki in the 7th. b-homered for Stassi in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 5. 2B_Plawecki (3), Diaz (1). HR_Correa (6), off Bieber; Kemp (2), off Cimber. RBIs_Freeman (2), Lindor (6), Correa 2 (15), Diaz (8), Kemp (3). SB_Naquin (3), Springer (3). SF_Lindor. S_Freeman.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Ramirez, Freeman); Houston 3 (Springer 2, Altuve). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 3 3 3 4 9 106 3.68 Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.50 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.52 Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Cimber, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.63 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 6 4 1 1 1 7 91 3.67 Harris, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 1.93 Pressly, BS, 1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Osuna, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0, Clippard 1-0, Pressly 2-2. WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:12. A_38,667 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.