Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Indians 3

April 27, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .173
Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222
a-Lindor ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .259
Perez c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Freeman ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .214
Totals 35 3 8 2 1 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Bregman dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .291
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Correa ss 4 2 2 2 0 2 .277
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .354
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .229
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
b-Kemp ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .167
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 12
Cleveland 000 100 200 0—3 8 0
Houston 010 002 000 1—4 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-out on sacrifice fly for Plawecki in the 7th. b-homered for Stassi in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 5. 2B_Plawecki (3), Diaz (1). HR_Correa (6), off Bieber; Kemp (2), off Cimber. RBIs_Freeman (2), Lindor (6), Correa 2 (15), Diaz (8), Kemp (3). SB_Naquin (3), Springer (3). SF_Lindor. S_Freeman.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Ramirez, Freeman); Houston 3 (Springer 2, Altuve). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 1 for 5.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 3 3 3 4 9 106 3.68
Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.50
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.52
Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Cimber, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.63
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock 6 4 1 1 1 7 91 3.67
Harris, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 1.93
Pressly, BS, 1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Osuna, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0, Clippard 1-0, Pressly 2-2. WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:12. A_38,667 (41,168).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.