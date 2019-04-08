Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Yankees 3

April 8, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 0 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Voit dh 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 1
G.Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0
LMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 2 1 A.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
White dh 2 1 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 2 2
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
New York 001 011 000—3
Houston 000 100 21x—4

DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_LeMahieu (4), R.Chirinos 2 (4). HR_Judge (3), Altuve (2). SB_Gardner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 6 3 1 1 2 3
Britton BS,1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Ottavino L,1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 4
Houston
Verlander 6 7 3 3 2 6
Harris 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:59. A_27,631 (41,168).

