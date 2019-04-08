Astros 4, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.406
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.351
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|White dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|New York
|001
|011
|000—3
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|21x—4
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Reddick in the 7th.
LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_LeMahieu (4), Chirinos 2 (4). HR_Judge (3), off Verlander; Altuve (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (7), Voit (9), Frazier (9), Altuve (4), Correa (4), Chirinos 2 (4). SB_Gardner (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 3); Houston 3 (Springer, Brantley, Marisnick). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Houston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Diaz. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Bird).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|78
|1.47
|Britton, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.86
|Ottavino, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|30
|1.29
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|111
|4.24
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Pressly, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:59. A_27,631 (41,168).
