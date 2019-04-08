Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Yankees 3

April 8, 2019 10:26 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .289
Voit dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .189
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .406
Frazier lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .429
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Totals 35 3 8 3 3 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .351
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Correa ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .270
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .276
a-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
White dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Chirinos c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .250
Totals 30 4 7 4 4 7
New York 001 011 000—3 8 0
Houston 000 100 21x—4 7 0

a-grounded out for Reddick in the 7th.

LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_LeMahieu (4), Chirinos 2 (4). HR_Judge (3), off Verlander; Altuve (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (7), Voit (9), Frazier (9), Altuve (4), Correa (4), Chirinos 2 (4). SB_Gardner (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 3); Houston 3 (Springer, Brantley, Marisnick). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Diaz. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Bird).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 6 3 1 1 2 3 78 1.47
Britton, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 3.86
Ottavino, L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 30 1.29
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 6 7 3 3 2 6 111 4.24
Harris 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Pressly, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Osuna, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:59. A_27,631 (41,168).

