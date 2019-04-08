Astros 4, Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .289 Voit dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .189 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .406 Frazier lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .429 Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Totals 35 3 8 3 3 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .351 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Correa ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .290 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .270 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .276 a-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 White dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222 Chirinos c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .250 Totals 30 4 7 4 4 7

New York 001 011 000—3 8 0 Houston 000 100 21x—4 7 0

a-grounded out for Reddick in the 7th.

LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_LeMahieu (4), Chirinos 2 (4). HR_Judge (3), off Verlander; Altuve (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (7), Voit (9), Frazier (9), Altuve (4), Correa (4), Chirinos 2 (4). SB_Gardner (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Torres 3); Houston 3 (Springer, Brantley, Marisnick). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Diaz. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Bird).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 6 3 1 1 2 3 78 1.47 Britton, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 3.86 Ottavino, L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 30 1.29 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 7 3 3 2 6 111 4.24 Harris 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Pressly, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Osuna, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:59. A_27,631 (41,168).

