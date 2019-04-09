Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Yankees 3

April 9, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 3 1 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 1 2
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2
Voit 1b 4 2 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
G.Sanch dh 4 0 2 2 A.Diaz pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley dh 5 1 3 1
LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 3 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 2 0
Romine c 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 1 1 0
T.Kemp lf 3 1 0 0
Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 11 6
New York 100 002 000—3
Houston 011 000 13x—6

E_Gardner (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 4, Houston 10. 2B_G.Sanchez (1), Springer (2), Bregman (3), Brantley 2 (3). HR_Voit (3), Altuve (3). SB_Correa (1). SF_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Loaisiga 3 4 2 2 2 5
Tarpley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cessa 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Holder BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Green L,0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Cole 7 4 3 3 3 6
Rondon W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:15. A_31,009 (41,168).

