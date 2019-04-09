Astros 6, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.360
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.277
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|1-Diaz pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|5
|10
|New York
|100
|002
|000—3
|5
|1
|Houston
|011
|000
|13x—6
|11
|0
1-ran for Bregman in the 8th.
E_Gardner (1). LOB_New York 4, Houston 10. 2B_Sanchez (1), Springer (2), Bregman (3), Brantley 2 (3). HR_Voit (3), off Cole; Altuve (3), off Loaisiga. RBIs_Voit (10), Sanchez 2 (11), Springer 2 (9), Altuve 2 (6), Brantley (8), Gurriel (2). SB_Correa (1). SF_Altuve, Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge, LeMahieu); Houston 7 (Brantley 2, Correa 2, Gurriel, Kemp 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gardner. GIDP_Gardner, Kemp.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Voit); Houston 1 (Chirinos, Correa, Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|71
|3.86
|Tarpley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.75
|Cessa
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.29
|Holder, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.40
|Green, L, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|28
|9.00
|Kahnle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|3.32
|Rondon, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.80
|Osuna, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Green 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. WP_Loaisiga. PB_Romine (2).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:15. A_31,009 (41,168).
