Astros 6, Yankees 3

April 9, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .195
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Voit 1b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .195
Sanchez dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .275
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .361
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .360
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Totals 31 3 5 3 3 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 2 1 2 .277
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .298
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .341
1-Diaz pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Brantley dh 5 1 3 1 0 2 .289
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Gurriel 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Reddick rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .259
Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Totals 33 6 11 6 5 10
New York 100 002 000—3 5 1
Houston 011 000 13x—6 11 0

1-ran for Bregman in the 8th.

E_Gardner (1). LOB_New York 4, Houston 10. 2B_Sanchez (1), Springer (2), Bregman (3), Brantley 2 (3). HR_Voit (3), off Cole; Altuve (3), off Loaisiga. RBIs_Voit (10), Sanchez 2 (11), Springer 2 (9), Altuve 2 (6), Brantley (8), Gurriel (2). SB_Correa (1). SF_Altuve, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge, LeMahieu); Houston 7 (Brantley 2, Correa 2, Gurriel, Kemp 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gardner. GIDP_Gardner, Kemp.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Voit); Houston 1 (Chirinos, Correa, Gurriel).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga 3 4 2 2 2 5 71 3.86
Tarpley 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 6.75
Cessa 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 1.29
Holder, BS, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.40
Green, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 28 9.00
Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 7 4 3 3 3 6 99 3.32
Rondon, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.80
Osuna, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Green 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. WP_Loaisiga. PB_Romine (2).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:15. A_31,009 (41,168).

