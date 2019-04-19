Astros 7, Rangers 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .270 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .316 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .295 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .296 Correa ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .309 White dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Chirinos c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .250 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Totals 37 7 11 7 5 13

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .328 Santana 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Totals 30 2 4 2 4 9

Houston 310 030 000—7 11 1 Texas 000 001 001—2 4 2

E_Springer (1), Santana 2 (2). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 5. 2B_Springer 2 (4), Brantley (4), Correa (6), Gurriel (8), DeShields (2). HR_Altuve (8), off Smyly; Bregman (3), off Smyly; Santana (1), off Verlander; Gallo (7), off Guduan. RBIs_Springer (15), Altuve 3 (16), Bregman (8), Correa (8), Gurriel (8), Santana (4), Gallo (16). SB_Brantley (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve 2, Chirinos); Texas 1 (Choo). RISP_Houston 6 for 13; Texas 0 for 1.

LIDP_Correa. GIDP_Bregman, Forsythe.

DP_Houston 1 (James, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Andrus, Santana), (Cabrera, Santana, Forsythe).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 3-0 7 3 1 1 3 8 107 3.00 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.57 Guduan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 27.00 James 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.91 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, L, 0-2 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 8 102 7.80 Gomez 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 22 7.11 Dowdy 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 57 3.48 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Gomez 1-0, Dowdy 2-1. WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_35,649 (49,115).

