Astros 7, Rangers 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.270
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.309
|White dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|5
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Santana 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|Houston
|310
|030
|000—7
|11
|1
|Texas
|000
|001
|001—2
|4
|2
E_Springer (1), Santana 2 (2). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 5. 2B_Springer 2 (4), Brantley (4), Correa (6), Gurriel (8), DeShields (2). HR_Altuve (8), off Smyly; Bregman (3), off Smyly; Santana (1), off Verlander; Gallo (7), off Guduan. RBIs_Springer (15), Altuve 3 (16), Bregman (8), Correa (8), Gurriel (8), Santana (4), Gallo (16). SB_Brantley (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve 2, Chirinos); Texas 1 (Choo). RISP_Houston 6 for 13; Texas 0 for 1.
LIDP_Correa. GIDP_Bregman, Forsythe.
DP_Houston 1 (James, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Andrus, Santana), (Cabrera, Santana, Forsythe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 3-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|107
|3.00
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.57
|Guduan
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|27.00
|James
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.91
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|8
|102
|7.80
|Gomez
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|22
|7.11
|Dowdy
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|57
|3.48
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Gomez 1-0, Dowdy 2-1. WP_Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:16. A_35,649 (49,115).
