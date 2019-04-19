Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Rangers 2

April 19, 2019 11:41 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 1 2 1 Choo dh 3 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 Da.Sntn 2b 4 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 1 1 1 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0
White dh 4 0 0 0 Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 4 1 2 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 30 2 4 2
Houston 310 030 000—7
Texas 000 001 001—2

E_Da.Santana 2 (2), Springer (1). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 5. 2B_Springer 2 (4), Brantley (4), Correa (6), Gurriel (8), DeShields (2). HR_Altuve (8), Bregman (3), Da.Santana (1), Gallo (7). SB_Brantley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,3-0 7 3 1 1 3 8
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guduan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
James 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Smyly L,0-2 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 8
Gomez 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Dowdy 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 3
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_35,649 (49,115).

