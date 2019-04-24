Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 7, Twins 1

April 24, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 4 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 0 1 0 Brntley dh 3 2 2 2
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Ma.Gnzl 3b 3 0 0 0 Reddick lf 3 2 2 2
Astdllo rf 3 0 1 0 A.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Adranza 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 2 1
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 7 10 6
Minnesota 000 100 000—1
Houston 012 200 02x—7

DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Houston 4. 2B_E.Rosario (5), Bregman (5), R.Chirinos (7). HR_J.Polanco (5), Brantley (5), Correa (5), Reddick (3). CS_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Stewart L,0-1 6 8 5 5 3 1
Romero 2 2 2 2 0 2
Houston
Verlander W,4-0 8 4 1 1 0 8
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Stewart 2.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_2:28. A_26,582 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.