Astros 7, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.366
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Astudillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Adrianza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Brantley dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.315
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Reddick lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.386
|Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|6
|3
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|Houston
|012
|200
|02x—7
|10
|0
LOB_Minnesota 4, Houston 4. 2B_Rosario (5), Bregman (5), Chirinos (7). HR_Polanco (5), off Verlander; Correa (5), off Stewart; Brantley (5), off Stewart; Reddick (3), off Romero. RBIs_Polanco (10), Brantley 2 (18), Correa (13), Reddick 2 (6), Chirinos (8). CS_Reddick (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Cron); Houston 1 (Marisnick). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Chirinos, Diaz. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart, L, 0-1
|6
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|105
|7.50
|Romero
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|11.25
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 4-0
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|98
|2.61
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.26
WP_Stewart 2.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:28. A_26,582 (41,168).
