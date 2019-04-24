Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Twins 1

April 24, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Polanco ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .366
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Astudillo rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Adrianza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .161
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .316
Brantley dh 3 2 2 2 1 0 .315
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Reddick lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .386
Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Chirinos c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Totals 32 7 10 6 3 3
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 4 0
Houston 012 200 02x—7 10 0

LOB_Minnesota 4, Houston 4. 2B_Rosario (5), Bregman (5), Chirinos (7). HR_Polanco (5), off Verlander; Correa (5), off Stewart; Brantley (5), off Stewart; Reddick (3), off Romero. RBIs_Polanco (10), Brantley 2 (18), Correa (13), Reddick 2 (6), Chirinos (8). CS_Reddick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Cron); Houston 1 (Marisnick). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Chirinos, Diaz. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stewart, L, 0-1 6 8 5 5 3 1 105 7.50
Romero 2 2 2 2 0 2 26 11.25
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 4-0 8 4 1 1 0 8 98 2.61
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.26

WP_Stewart 2.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:28. A_26,582 (41,168).

