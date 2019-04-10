Listen Live Sports

...

Astros 8, Yankees 6

April 10, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 1 1 1 Sprnger rf 5 0 1 1
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2
Voit dh 5 1 1 2 Brntley lf 4 2 2 0
Torres ss 5 2 2 0 Correa ss 4 2 3 3
G.Bird 1b 2 1 1 0 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1
LMahieu 3b-2b 3 0 3 2 White dh 4 0 1 0
C.Frzer lf 3 0 0 1 A.Diaz 1b 4 1 2 0
Romine c 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 1 0
Wade 2b 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 3 1
G.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 36 8 16 8
New York 100 100 040—6
Houston 201 040 01x—8

E_Torres (1). DP_New York 3. LOB_New York 7, Houston 9. 2B_Torres (4), LeMahieu (5), Correa (4), Marisnick (1). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Gardner (2), Voit (4), Altuve 2 (5), Correa (2). SB_Springer (2). SF_LeMahieu (1), C.Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton L,1-2 4 8 5 5 3 5
Kahnle 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Harvey 2 1 0 0 1 3
Tarpley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Britton 1 3 1 1 1 1
Houston
McHugh W,2-1 6 4 2 2 1 9
Devenski 1 2 0 0 0 1
James 0 2 4 4 2 0
Rondon H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

James pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:30. A_27,685 (41,168).

