Astros 8, Yankees 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .196 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .289 Voit dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .196 Torres ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .313 Bird 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .214 LeMahieu 3b-2b 3 0 3 2 0 0 .410 Frazier lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .321 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Wade 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200 a-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 35 6 10 6 3 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .269 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .314 Brantley lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .306 Correa ss 4 2 3 3 1 0 .316 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .273 White dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227 Diaz 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .071 Marisnick cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .389 Totals 36 8 16 8 5 9

New York 100 100 040—6 10 1 Houston 201 040 01x—8 16 0

a-struck out for Wade in the 8th.

E_Torres (1). LOB_New York 7, Houston 9. 2B_Torres (4), LeMahieu (5), Correa (4), Marisnick (1). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Gardner (2), off McHugh; Voit (4), off James; Altuve (4), off Paxton; Altuve (5), off Paxton; Correa (2), off Kahnle. RBIs_Gardner (3), Voit 2 (12), LeMahieu 2 (5), Frazier (10), Springer (10), Altuve 2 (8), Correa 3 (7), Gurriel (3), Marisnick (2). SB_Springer (2). SF_LeMahieu, Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Wade, Sanchez); Houston 3 (Springer 2, White). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Springer, Correa, Gurriel.

DP_New York 3 (Torres, Wade, Bird), (Wade, Bird), (Torres, Bird).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L, 1-2 4 8 5 5 3 5 95 6.00 Kahnle 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 22 4.50 Harvey 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 0.00 Tarpley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.00 Britton 1 3 1 1 1 1 23 4.76 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 1 9 93 2.65 Devenski 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.25 James 0 2 4 4 2 0 24 7.88 Rondon, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.59 Pressly, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.00

Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

James pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Harvey 2-0, Tarpley 1-0, Rondon 2-2, Pressly 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:30. A_27,685 (41,168).

