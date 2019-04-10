Astros 8, Yankees 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.289
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.196
|Torres ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.410
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|3
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.314
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.316
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.389
|Totals
|36
|8
|16
|8
|5
|9
|New York
|100
|100
|040—6
|10
|1
|Houston
|201
|040
|01x—8
|16
|0
a-struck out for Wade in the 8th.
E_Torres (1). LOB_New York 7, Houston 9. 2B_Torres (4), LeMahieu (5), Correa (4), Marisnick (1). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Gardner (2), off McHugh; Voit (4), off James; Altuve (4), off Paxton; Altuve (5), off Paxton; Correa (2), off Kahnle. RBIs_Gardner (3), Voit 2 (12), LeMahieu 2 (5), Frazier (10), Springer (10), Altuve 2 (8), Correa 3 (7), Gurriel (3), Marisnick (2). SB_Springer (2). SF_LeMahieu, Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Wade, Sanchez); Houston 3 (Springer 2, White). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Springer, Correa, Gurriel.
DP_New York 3 (Torres, Wade, Bird), (Wade, Bird), (Torres, Bird).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 1-2
|4
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|95
|6.00
|Kahnle
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|4.50
|Harvey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Tarpley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.00
|Britton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.76
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|93
|2.65
|Devenski
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
|James
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|24
|7.88
|Rondon, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.59
|Pressly, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
James pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Harvey 2-0, Tarpley 1-0, Rondon 2-2, Pressly 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:30. A_27,685 (41,168).
