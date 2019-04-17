Astros 9, Athletics 1

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 4 2 1 2 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 1 0 0 A.Diaz ph-2b 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 1 4 Pinder ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 Canha ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 Mrsnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 4 3 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf-1b 5 2 3 2 Lureano cf 1 0 0 0 White dh 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 1 0 1 Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 28 1 4 1

Houston 120 500 100—9 Oakland 000 000 001—1

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. HR_Springer (5), Bregman (2), Reddick (1). SF_R.Chirinos (1), Morales (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston McHugh W,3-1 6 2 0 0 2 5 James 2 0 0 0 1 3 Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Estrada L,0-2 3 1-3 5 7 7 3 1 Hendriks 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 Buchter 1 2 1 1 2 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Estrada (Chirinos), by Hendriks (Brantley), by James (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:03. A_12,270 (46,765).

