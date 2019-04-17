Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Athletics 1

April 17, 2019 1:26 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 2 1 2 2 1 .265
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .328
a-Diaz ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 1 4 0 0 .302
Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
d-Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel 1b-3b 4 3 2 0 1 0 .295
Reddick rf-1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .319
White dh 2 0 0 0 3 1 .241
Chirinos c 2 1 0 1 1 0 .250
Totals 35 9 9 9 8 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .325
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Pinder ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Davis dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .270
c-Canha ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .200
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .240
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Laureano cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .254
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
Totals 28 1 4 1 4 9
Houston 120 500 100—9 9 0
Oakland 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-struck out for Altuve in the 7th. b-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Correa in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. HR_Springer (5), off Estrada; Reddick (1), off Estrada; Bregman (2), off Hendriks. RBIs_Springer 2 (14), Bregman 4 (7), Reddick 2 (2), Chirinos (6), Morales (3). SF_Chirinos, Morales.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Bregman 2); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Profar). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_Morales, Profar.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel, Correa, McHugh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, W, 3-1 6 2 0 0 2 5 89 1.96
James 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 6.30
Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 27.00
Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 0-2 3 1-3 5 7 7 3 1 69 6.85
Hendriks 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 41 1.69
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.29
Buchter 1 2 1 1 2 1 30 6.00
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 9.72

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-0, Hendriks 3-3. HBP_Estrada (Chirinos), Hendriks (Brantley), James (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:03. A_12,270 (46,765).

