Astros 9, Athletics 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.265
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|a-Diaz ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bregman 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.302
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Kemp lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|d-Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Reddick rf-1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.241
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Pinder ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|c-Canha ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Laureano cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|4
|9
|Houston
|120
|500
|100—9
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Altuve in the 7th. b-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Correa in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. HR_Springer (5), off Estrada; Reddick (1), off Estrada; Bregman (2), off Hendriks. RBIs_Springer 2 (14), Bregman 4 (7), Reddick 2 (2), Chirinos (6), Morales (3). SF_Chirinos, Morales.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Bregman 2); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Profar). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.
GIDP_Morales, Profar.
DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel, Correa, McHugh).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, W, 3-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|89
|1.96
|James
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|6.30
|Guduan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|27.00
|Devenski
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|1
|69
|6.85
|Hendriks
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|41
|1.69
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|10.29
|Buchter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|6.00
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|9.72
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-0, Hendriks 3-3. HBP_Estrada (Chirinos), Hendriks (Brantley), James (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:03. A_12,270 (46,765).
