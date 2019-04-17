Astros 9, Athletics 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 2 1 2 2 1 .265 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .328 a-Diaz ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 1 4 0 0 .302 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 d-Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Gurriel 1b-3b 4 3 2 0 1 0 .295 Reddick rf-1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .319 White dh 2 0 0 0 3 1 .241 Chirinos c 2 1 0 1 1 0 .250 Totals 35 9 9 9 8 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Semien ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .325 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 b-Pinder ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Davis dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .270 c-Canha ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .200 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .240 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Laureano cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .254 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103 Totals 28 1 4 1 4 9

Houston 120 500 100—9 9 0 Oakland 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-struck out for Altuve in the 7th. b-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Correa in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. HR_Springer (5), off Estrada; Reddick (1), off Estrada; Bregman (2), off Hendriks. RBIs_Springer 2 (14), Bregman 4 (7), Reddick 2 (2), Chirinos (6), Morales (3). SF_Chirinos, Morales.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Springer, Bregman 2); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Profar). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_Morales, Profar.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel, Correa, McHugh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, W, 3-1 6 2 0 0 2 5 89 1.96 James 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 6.30 Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 27.00 Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 0-2 3 1-3 5 7 7 3 1 69 6.85 Hendriks 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 41 1.69 Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.29 Buchter 1 2 1 1 2 1 30 6.00 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.00 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 9.72

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-0, Hendriks 3-3. HBP_Estrada (Chirinos), Hendriks (Brantley), James (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:03. A_12,270 (46,765).

