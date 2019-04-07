Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Athletics 8

April 7, 2019 6:02 pm
 
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 5 2 3 3 Sprnger cf 6 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 1
Pscotty rf 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 3 1
Morales dh 5 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 1
Pinder 1b 4 1 2 3 Correa ss 5 1 1 1
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz 1b 4 2 2 4
Lureano cf 4 2 2 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 2 2 2 White ph 1 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 1 0 0 0
T.Kemp dh 4 1 2 1
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 38 9 14 9
Oakland 220 102 010—8
Houston 510 000 021—9

E_Correa (1), Stassi (1). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 12. 2B_Grossman (2), Pinder (3), Semien (3), Springer (1), Bregman (2). HR_Grossman (1), Pinder (2), Phegley (1), A.Diaz (1), T.Kemp (1). SB_Profar (1). SF_Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers 1 2-3 7 6 6 4 2
Wendelken 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Soria H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Trivino H,5 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Treinen L,0-1 BS,1 1 1-3 2 1 1 4 1
Houston
Peacock 5 7 5 5 1 3
James BS,1 2 2 2 2 0 1
Rondon 1 2 1 1 1 0
Osuna W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Rondon (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:39. A_34,902 (41,168).

