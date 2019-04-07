Astros 9, Athletics 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .250 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Piscotty rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Morales dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Pinder 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .265 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .106 Laureano cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .261 Phegley c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .300 Totals 37 8 11 8 2 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 6 1 1 0 0 3 .300 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 1 2 1 .282 Bregman 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .343 Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .250 Correa ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .259 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .296 Diaz 1b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .154 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-White ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Kemp dh 4 1 2 1 1 0 .211 Totals 38 9 14 9 8 8

Oakland 220 102 010—8 11 0 Houston 510 000 021—9 14 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Stassi in the 8th.

E_Correa (1), Stassi (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 12. 2B_Grossman (2), Pinder (3), Semien (3), Springer (1), Bregman (2). HR_Grossman (1), off Peacock; Phegley (1), off James; Pinder (2), off Rondon; Diaz (1), off Fiers; Kemp (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Grossman 3 (4), Pinder 3 (7), Phegley 2 (2), Altuve (3), Bregman (3), Brantley (7), Correa (3), Diaz 4 (4), Kemp (2). SB_Profar (1). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Grossman, Chapman, Semien); Houston 5 (Springer, Correa, Reddick, Stassi 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Brantley. LIDP_Morales. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Pinder); Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 1 2-3 7 6 6 4 2 59 5.94 Wendelken 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 41 1.74 Soria, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 7.50 Trivino, H, 5 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 24 2.25 Treinen, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 4 1 28 1.12 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 5 7 5 5 1 3 90 4.63 James 2 2 2 2 0 1 28 3.38 Rondon 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 2.25 Osuna, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 3-0, Treinen 1-1. HBP_Rondon (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:39. A_34,902 (41,168).

