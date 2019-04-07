Astros 9, Athletics 8

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pinder 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Phegley c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|2
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.282
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.296
|Diaz 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.154
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|8
|8
|Oakland
|220
|102
|010—8
|11
|0
|Houston
|510
|000
|021—9
|14
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Stassi in the 8th.
E_Correa (1), Stassi (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 12. 2B_Grossman (2), Pinder (3), Semien (3), Springer (1), Bregman (2). HR_Grossman (1), off Peacock; Phegley (1), off James; Pinder (2), off Rondon; Diaz (1), off Fiers; Kemp (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Grossman 3 (4), Pinder 3 (7), Phegley 2 (2), Altuve (3), Bregman (3), Brantley (7), Correa (3), Diaz 4 (4), Kemp (2). SB_Profar (1). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Grossman, Chapman, Semien); Houston 5 (Springer, Correa, Reddick, Stassi 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Brantley. LIDP_Morales. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Pinder); Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|1
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|2
|59
|5.94
|Wendelken
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|1.74
|Soria, H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|7.50
|Trivino, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|2.25
|Treinen, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|28
|1.12
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|90
|4.63
|James
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3.38
|Rondon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.25
|Osuna, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 3-0, Treinen 1-1. HBP_Rondon (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:39. A_34,902 (41,168).
