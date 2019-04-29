Listen Live Sports

Atalanta beats Udinese 2-0 to move to 4th in Serie A

April 29, 2019 5:15 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — Atalanta continued its fantastic season as it produced two late goals to beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0 and move into the top four in Serie A on Monday.

The result came days after it booked a place in the Italian Cup final.

Marten de Roon converted a penalty eight minutes from time after Udinese midfielder Sandro tripped Andrea Masiello, and Mario Pasalic deflected a strike three minutes later.

Rodrigo de Paul hit the post for Udinese and visiting goalkeeper Juan Musso pulled off a number of fine saves to deny Atalanta.

Atalanta moved into fourth spot and the final Champions League berth, a point above fifth-placed Roma and three above Torino and AC Milan.

There are four rounds remaining.

Udinese remained four points above the relegation zone.

MORE MISERY

Fiorentina’s miserable form continued as it lost at home to Sassuolo 1-0.

Domenico Berardi scored in the first half and Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout had a penalty saved by Andrea Consigli minutes later.

Sassuolo dominated and Merih Demiral thought he doubled their lead but, after a lengthy wait, it was ruled out on video review for offside.

Fiorentina has won just one of its past 15 matches in all competitions, dating to the beginning of February.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

