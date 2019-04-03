Listen Live Sports

Athletics 1, Red Sox 0

April 3, 2019 1:02 am
 
Boston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Morales 1b 3 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Canha lf 2 0 0 0
E.Nunez pr 0 0 0 0 Pinder lf 0 0 0 0
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 26 1 3 1
Boston 000 000 000—0
Oakland 100 000 00x—1

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (3), C.Vazquez (2). HR_M.Chapman (3). SB_Benintendi (1), E.Nunez (2), C.Vazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,0-2 6 3 1 1 2 1
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Fiers W,2-1 6 5 0 0 0 3
Buchter H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Trivino H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Sale (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_12,721 (46,765).

