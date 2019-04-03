Athletics 1, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|1-Nunez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.345
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Pinder lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|26
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|00x—1
|3
|0
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (3), Vazquez (2). HR_Chapman (3), off Sale. RBIs_Chapman (6). SB_Benintendi (1), Vazquez (1), Nunez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Benintendi, Bogaerts, Holt 2, Bradley Jr.); Oakland 1 (Chapman). RISP_Boston 0 for 7; Oakland 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Semien. GIDP_Piscotty.
DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 0-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|87
|8.00
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 2-1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|3.00
|Buchter, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.86
|Trivino, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Treinen, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
HBP_Sale (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:42. A_12,721 (46,765).
