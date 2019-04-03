Athletics 1, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .360 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .294 1-Nunez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Totals 33 0 7 0 1 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .345 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Davis dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Canha lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Totals 26 1 3 1 3 4

Boston 000 000 000—0 7 0 Oakland 100 000 00x—1 3 0

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (3), Vazquez (2). HR_Chapman (3), off Sale. RBIs_Chapman (6). SB_Benintendi (1), Vazquez (1), Nunez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Benintendi, Bogaerts, Holt 2, Bradley Jr.); Oakland 1 (Chapman). RISP_Boston 0 for 7; Oakland 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Semien. GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, L, 0-2 6 3 1 1 2 1 87 8.00 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 2-1 6 5 0 0 0 3 81 3.00 Buchter, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 3.86 Trivino, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Treinen, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.00

HBP_Sale (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_12,721 (46,765).

