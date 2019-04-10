Athletics 10, Orioles 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Semien ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .317 Chapman 3b 4 3 3 3 1 0 .305 K.Davis dh 5 2 3 4 0 1 .254 Morales 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Pinder rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .318 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .186 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Totals 39 10 13 10 2 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .148 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .362 Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 a-C.Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .206 Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .346 Totals 31 3 4 3 3 4

Oakland 012 220 300—10 13 0 Baltimore 000 030 000— 3 4 0

a-flied out for Nunez in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Semien (4), Chapman 2 (4), Rickard (3). HR_Pinder (3), off Straily; Profar (2), off Straily; K.Davis (6), off Rogers; Chapman (4), off Rogers; K.Davis (7), off Rogers; Mancini (6), off Montas; Ruiz (1), off Montas. RBIs_Chapman 3 (9), K.Davis 4 (14), Pinder (8), Profar 2 (7), Mancini (12), Ruiz 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (K.Davis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 2.

GIDP_Semien.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 2-1 6 3 3 3 1 3 84 3.18 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.59 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.79 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.84 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 0-1 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 66 19.29 Rogers 3 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 70 12.27 Wright 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 12.79

HBP_Rogers (Hundley).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35. A_7,974 (45,971).

