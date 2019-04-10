Listen Live Sports

Athletics 10, Orioles 3

April 10, 2019 9:56 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Semien ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .317
Chapman 3b 4 3 3 3 1 0 .305
K.Davis dh 5 2 3 4 0 1 .254
Morales 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Pinder rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .318
Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .186
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Totals 39 10 13 10 2 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .148
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .362
Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
a-C.Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .206
Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .346
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 4
Oakland 012 220 300—10 13 0
Baltimore 000 030 000— 3 4 0

a-flied out for Nunez in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Semien (4), Chapman 2 (4), Rickard (3). HR_Pinder (3), off Straily; Profar (2), off Straily; K.Davis (6), off Rogers; Chapman (4), off Rogers; K.Davis (7), off Rogers; Mancini (6), off Montas; Ruiz (1), off Montas. RBIs_Chapman 3 (9), K.Davis 4 (14), Pinder (8), Profar 2 (7), Mancini (12), Ruiz 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (K.Davis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 2.

GIDP_Semien.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 2-1 6 3 3 3 1 3 84 3.18
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.59
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.79
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.84
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 0-1 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 66 19.29
Rogers 3 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 70 12.27
Wright 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 12.79

HBP_Rogers (Hundley).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35. A_7,974 (45,971).

