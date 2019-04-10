Athletics 10, Orioles 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.305
|K.Davis dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.254
|Morales 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Pinder rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.186
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|2
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.148
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.362
|Nunez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-C.Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.206
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Oakland
|012
|220
|300—10
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|000—
|3
|4
|0
a-flied out for Nunez in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Semien (4), Chapman 2 (4), Rickard (3). HR_Pinder (3), off Straily; Profar (2), off Straily; K.Davis (6), off Rogers; Chapman (4), off Rogers; K.Davis (7), off Rogers; Mancini (6), off Montas; Ruiz (1), off Montas. RBIs_Chapman 3 (9), K.Davis 4 (14), Pinder (8), Profar 2 (7), Mancini (12), Ruiz 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (K.Davis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 2.
GIDP_Semien.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|84
|3.18
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.59
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.79
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.84
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|66
|19.29
|Rogers
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|70
|12.27
|Wright
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|12.79
HBP_Rogers (Hundley).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:35. A_7,974 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.