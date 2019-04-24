Listen Live Sports

Athletics 11, Rangers 5

April 24, 2019 1:39 am
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 5 0 0 0 Grssman lf 5 1 1 0
Da.Sntn 2b 5 1 3 2 Semien ss 4 1 1 2
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 2 1 1 1
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 K.Davis dh 5 0 1 1
Gallo cf 4 1 3 0 Pscotty rf 5 3 4 0
Pence dh 5 1 2 0 Morales 1b 3 0 1 1
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 2 1 Pinder 2b 5 2 2 1
Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 1 Lureano cf 4 2 2 2
Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0 Phegley c 5 1 1 2
Totals 39 5 14 5 Totals 38 11 14 10
Texas 110 001 002— 5
Oakland 110 620 01x—11

E_Montas (2), Da.Santana (3). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mazara (3), Gallo (4), Pence (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Semien (8), Laureano (2), Phegley (4). 3B_Piscotty (1). HR_Da.Santana (2), M.Chapman (7). SB_Andrus (5), Laureano (2). SF_Forsythe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,2-2 3 1-3 9 8 8 2 3
Huang 2 1-3 3 2 1 2 1
Springs 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 3
Oakland
Montas W,4-1 5 2-3 9 3 3 2 6
Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dull 2 5 2 2 0 2

HBP_by Lynn (Laureano). WP_Montas, Lynn, Huang.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:17. A_10,496 (46,765).

