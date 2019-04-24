Athletics 11, Rangers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Santana 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Gallo cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Pence dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|2
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.306
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.318
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.186
|Pinder 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|6
|7
|Texas
|110
|001
|002—
|5
|14
|1
|Oakland
|110
|620
|01x—11
|14
|1
E_Santana (3), Montas (2). LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mazara (3), Gallo (4), Pence (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Semien (8), Laureano (2), Phegley (4). 3B_Piscotty (1). HR_Santana (2), off Dull; Chapman (7), off Lynn. RBIs_Santana 2 (7), Mazara (13), Cabrera (17), Forsythe (6), Semien 2 (13), Chapman (17), Davis (22), Morales (4), Pinder (10), Laureano 2 (10), Phegley 2 (11). SB_Andrus (5), Laureano (2). SF_Forsythe.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo 2, Gallo, Pence 2, Kiner-Falefa 2); Oakland 4 (Davis, Morales, Phegley 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Oakland 6 for 19.
Runners moved up_Forsythe 2, Choo, Morales. GIDP_Andrus, Forsythe, Phegley.
DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Santana, Forsythe); Oakland 2 (Semien, Pinder, Morales), (Chapman, Phegley, Morales).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 2-2
|3
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|79
|6.51
|Huang
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|48
|3.86
|Springs
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|38
|4.09
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|107
|3.10
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.32
|Dull
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|34
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Huang 2-0, Springs 2-0, Petit 2-0. HBP_Lynn (Laureano). WP_Montas, Lynn, Huang.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:17. A_10,496 (46,765).
