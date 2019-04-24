Listen Live Sports

Athletics 11, Rangers 5

April 24, 2019 1:40 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .307
Santana 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .333
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .345
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .203
Gallo cf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .300
Pence dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .297
Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .204
Kiner-Falefa c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Totals 39 5 14 5 2 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .227
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .306
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .318
Davis dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .242
Piscotty rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .286
Morales 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .186
Pinder 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .314
Laureano cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .230
Phegley c 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Totals 38 11 14 10 6 7
Texas 110 001 002— 5 14 1
Oakland 110 620 01x—11 14 1

E_Santana (3), Montas (2). LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mazara (3), Gallo (4), Pence (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Semien (8), Laureano (2), Phegley (4). 3B_Piscotty (1). HR_Santana (2), off Dull; Chapman (7), off Lynn. RBIs_Santana 2 (7), Mazara (13), Cabrera (17), Forsythe (6), Semien 2 (13), Chapman (17), Davis (22), Morales (4), Pinder (10), Laureano 2 (10), Phegley 2 (11). SB_Andrus (5), Laureano (2). SF_Forsythe.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo 2, Gallo, Pence 2, Kiner-Falefa 2); Oakland 4 (Davis, Morales, Phegley 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Oakland 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Forsythe 2, Choo, Morales. GIDP_Andrus, Forsythe, Phegley.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Santana, Forsythe); Oakland 2 (Semien, Pinder, Morales), (Chapman, Phegley, Morales).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 2-2 3 1-3 9 8 8 2 3 79 6.51
Huang 2 1-3 3 2 1 2 1 48 3.86
Springs 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 38 4.09
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 4-1 5 2-3 9 3 3 2 6 107 3.10
Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.32
Dull 2 5 2 2 0 2 34 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Huang 2-0, Springs 2-0, Petit 2-0. HBP_Lynn (Laureano). WP_Montas, Lynn, Huang.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:17. A_10,496 (46,765).

