Athletics 13, Orioles 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .309 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Pinder lf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .308 Canha 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .217 Laureano cf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .260 Profar 2b 5 3 4 5 0 1 .182 Phegley c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .321 Totals 40 13 14 12 3 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Rickard cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Mancini rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .372 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .391 Ruiz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Severino c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .214 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .179 a-Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Totals 32 2 7 2 1 6

Oakland 050 000 143—13 14 0 Baltimore 000 000 200— 2 7 1

a-lined out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Piscotty (4), Phegley (2), Severino (1). HR_Semien (2), off Means; Profar (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Semien 4 (7), Laureano 2 (7), Profar 5 (5), Phegley (5), Severino 2 (2). SB_Smith Jr. (2). CS_Rickard (1). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Phegley); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Severino, Mullins). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Ruiz.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 3-0 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 88 2.50 Trivino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08 Hendriks 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 1-1 3 4 5 1 1 1 60 2.08 Phillips 3 1 0 0 1 4 48 0.00 Bleier 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 27 14.54 Castro 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 40 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Castro 3-3. HBP_Bleier (Laureano). WP_Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:53. A_7,738 (45,971).

