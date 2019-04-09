Listen Live Sports

Athletics 13, Orioles 2

April 9, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .309
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Piscotty rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Pinder lf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .308
Canha 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .217
Laureano cf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .260
Profar 2b 5 3 4 5 0 1 .182
Phegley c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .321
Totals 40 13 14 12 3 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Rickard cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Mancini rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .372
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .391
Ruiz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Severino c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .214
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .179
a-Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 6
Oakland 050 000 143—13 14 0
Baltimore 000 000 200— 2 7 1

a-lined out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Piscotty (4), Phegley (2), Severino (1). HR_Semien (2), off Means; Profar (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Semien 4 (7), Laureano 2 (7), Profar 5 (5), Phegley (5), Severino 2 (2). SB_Smith Jr. (2). CS_Rickard (1). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Phegley); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Severino, Mullins). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Ruiz.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 3-0 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 88 2.50
Trivino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08
Hendriks 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 1-1 3 4 5 1 1 1 60 2.08
Phillips 3 1 0 0 1 4 48 0.00
Bleier 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 27 14.54
Castro 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 40 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Castro 3-3. HBP_Bleier (Laureano). WP_Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:53. A_7,738 (45,971).

