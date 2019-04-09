Athletics 13, Orioles 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.309
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Pinder lf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Canha 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.217
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Profar 2b
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|1
|.182
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|12
|3
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rickard cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.372
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Ruiz 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Oakland
|050
|000
|143—13
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200—
|2
|7
|1
a-lined out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Alberto (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Piscotty (4), Phegley (2), Severino (1). HR_Semien (2), off Means; Profar (1), off Bleier. RBIs_Semien 4 (7), Laureano 2 (7), Profar 5 (5), Phegley (5), Severino 2 (2). SB_Smith Jr. (2). CS_Rickard (1). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Phegley); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Severino, Mullins). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Ruiz.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-0
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|2.50
|Trivino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.08
|Hendriks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 1-1
|3
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2.08
|Phillips
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|48
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|27
|14.54
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|40
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Castro 3-3. HBP_Bleier (Laureano). WP_Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:53. A_7,738 (45,971).
