The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 2, Astros 1

April 18, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 3 1 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Canha 1b 3 1 1 0
Mrsnick pr 0 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 2 1
R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0
T.Kemp cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Houston 000 001 000—1
Oakland 010 001 00x—2

E_Montas (1), Profar (5), Altuve (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Canha (1), Profar (3). HR_M.Chapman (6). SB_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley L,1-2 6 4 2 2 1 1
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Montas W,3-1 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 6
Trivino H,7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Treinen S,6-7 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Montas (Correa), by Miley (Phegley). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:29. A_11,323 (46,765).

