Athletics 2, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|1-Marisnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.316
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Canha 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Houston
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Oakland
|010
|001
|00x—2
|4
|2
1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.
E_Altuve (1), Montas (1), Profar (5). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Canha (1), Profar (3). HR_Chapman (6), off Miley. RBIs_Brantley (12), Chapman (13), Profar (10). SB_Reddick (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Brantley, Correa, Chirinos, Kemp); Oakland 2 (Davis, Phegley). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.
GIDP_Reddick, Semien.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Canha, Semien).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 1-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|92
|3.32
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.94
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 3-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|88
|2.70
|Trivino, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.42
|Treinen, S, 6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Correa), Miley (Phegley). WP_Miley.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:29. A_11,323 (46,765).
