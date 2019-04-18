Athletics 2, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .254 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .299 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Totals 31 1 4 1 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .316 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Canha 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Profar 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .200 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Totals 27 2 4 2 2 1

Houston 000 001 000—1 4 1 Oakland 010 001 00x—2 4 2

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Altuve (1), Montas (1), Profar (5). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Canha (1), Profar (3). HR_Chapman (6), off Miley. RBIs_Brantley (12), Chapman (13), Profar (10). SB_Reddick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Brantley, Correa, Chirinos, Kemp); Oakland 2 (Davis, Phegley). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

GIDP_Reddick, Semien.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Canha, Semien).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 1-2 6 4 2 2 1 1 92 3.32 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.94 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 3-1 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 88 2.70 Trivino, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.42 Treinen, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.79

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Correa), Miley (Phegley). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:29. A_11,323 (46,765).

