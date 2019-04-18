Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 2, Astros 1

April 18, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .254
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .299
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308
1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .316
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Canha 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Profar 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .200
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Totals 27 2 4 2 2 1
Houston 000 001 000—1 4 1
Oakland 010 001 00x—2 4 2

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Altuve (1), Montas (1), Profar (5). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Canha (1), Profar (3). HR_Chapman (6), off Miley. RBIs_Brantley (12), Chapman (13), Profar (10). SB_Reddick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Brantley, Correa, Chirinos, Kemp); Oakland 2 (Davis, Phegley). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Reddick, Semien.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Canha, Semien).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 1-2 6 4 2 2 1 1 92 3.32
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.94
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 3-1 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 88 2.70
Trivino, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.42
Treinen, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.79

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Correa), Miley (Phegley). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:29. A_11,323 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.